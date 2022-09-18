AZ - Ajax

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
AFAS Stadion / 18.09.2022
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Not started
-
-
Ajax
Ajax
Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between AZ and Ajax with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest AZ and Ajax news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

