Excelsior - sc Heerenveen

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Van Donge & De Roo Stadion / 05.11.2022
Excelsior
Excelsior
Not started
-
-
sc Heerenveen
sc Heerenveen
Lineups

Excelsior
Excelsior
4-2-1-3
sc Heerenveen
sc Heerenveen
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Excelsior
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
sc Heerenveen
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Excelsior

sc Heerenveen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
8
sc HeerenveenHEE
1245317
12
ExcelsiorEXC
1241713
