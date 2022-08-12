Excelsior - Vitesse

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
Van Donge & De Roo Stadion / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/excelsior/teamcenter.shtml
Excelsior
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitesse/teamcenter.shtml
Vitesse
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Excelsior logo
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
Vitesse logo
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Excelsior

Vitesse

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FeyenoordFEY
11003
2
PSVPSV
11003
3
AZAZ
11003
3
ExcelsiorEXC
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
17
VitesseVIT
10010
