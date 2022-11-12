FC Emmen - Ajax

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
De Oude Meerdijk / 12.11.2022
FC Emmen
Not started
-
-
Ajax
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Emmen
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

FC Emmen

Ajax

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
3
AjaxAJA
1392229
4
FC TwenteTWE
1382326
5
AZAZ
1382326
16
FC EmmenEMM
1324710
