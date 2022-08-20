FC Emmen - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie / Matchday 3
De Oude Meerdijk / 20.08.2022
FC Emmen
Not started
-
-
FC Utrecht
Lineups

FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-2-1-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Emmen

FC Utrecht

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
22006
1
PSVPSV
22006
3
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
4
FC TwenteTWE
22006
5
AZAZ
22006
9
FC UtrechtUTR
20202
14
FC EmmenEMM
20111
