FC Emmen - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
De Oude Meerdijk / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-emmen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Emmen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Lineups

FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-5-1
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Emmen

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
2
FeyenoordFEY
11003
3
PSVPSV
11003
4
AZAZ
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
7
RKC WaalwijkRKC
10101
17
FC EmmenEMM
10010
