FC Groningen - AZ

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Euroborg / 01.10.2022
FC Groningen
Not started
-
-
AZ
Lineups

FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
3-4-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Groningen

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
760118
2
AjaxAJA
760118
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
12
FC GroningenGRO
72238
