FC Groningen - Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie / Matchday 3
Euroborg / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Groningen

Go Ahead Eagles

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
22006
1
PSVPSV
22006
3
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
4
FC TwenteTWE
22006
5
AZAZ
22006
15
FC GroningenGRO
20111
18
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vitesse
-
-
sc Heerenveen
15:30
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
SC Cambuur
17:45
FC Emmen
-
-
FC Utrecht
20:00
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
Ajax
21/08

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Groningen and Go Ahead Eagles with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:15 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Groningen and Go Ahead Eagles news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.