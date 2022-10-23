FC Groningen - PSV

Eredivisie / Matchday 11
Euroborg / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-4-2
PSV jersey
PSV
4-3-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-4-2
PSV jersey
PSV
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

FC Groningen

PSV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1081125
2
PSVPSV
1080224
3
FeyenoordFEY
1072123
4
AZAZ
1072123
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
16
FC GroningenGRO
102268
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Feyenoord
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
15:30
RKC Waalwijk
-
-
Ajax
17:45
Vitesse
-
-
FC Emmen
20:00
Excelsior
-
-
AZ
23/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Groningen and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Groningen and PSV news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.