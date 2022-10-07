FC Groningen - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
Euroborg / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Groningen

RKC Waalwijk

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
9
RKC WaalwijkRKC
824210
12
FC GroningenGRO
82248
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Volendam
-
-
Ajax
08/10
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Emmen
08/10
NEC
-
-
Excelsior
08/10
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
SC Cambuur
09/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Groningen and RKC Waalwijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 7 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Groningen and RKC Waalwijk news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.