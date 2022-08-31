FC Twente - Excelsior

Eredivisie / Matchday 3
De Grolsch Veste / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/excelsior/teamcenter.shtml
Excelsior
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
Excelsior logo
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

Excelsior

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
440012
2
FeyenoordFEY
431010
3
PSVPSV
33009
4
AZAZ
33009
5
sc HeerenveenHEE
42208
6
FC TwenteTWE
32016
7
ExcelsiorEXC
32016
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

PSV
-
-
FC Volendam
31/08
AZ
-
-
NEC
01/09
RKC Waalwijk
0
1
Feyenoord
Sparta Rotterdam
0
1
Ajax

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Twente and Excelsior with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Twente and Excelsior news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.