FC Twente - Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
De Grolsch Veste / 06.11.2022
FC Twente
Go Ahead Eagles
Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

Go Ahead Eagles

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
11
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
1234513
