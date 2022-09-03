FC Twente - PSV

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
De Grolsch Veste / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-5-1
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-5-1
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

PSV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fortuna Sittard
-
-
FC Utrecht
19:00
Ajax
-
-
SC Cambuur
03/09
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Volendam
03/09
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
Feyenoord
03/09

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Twente and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest FC Twente and PSV news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.