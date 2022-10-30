FC Twente - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 12
De Grolsch Veste / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-3-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1180324
3
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
4
AZAZ
1172223
5
FC TwenteTWE
1171322
9
RKC WaalwijkRKC
1135314
