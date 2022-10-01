FC Twente - Vitesse

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
De Grolsch Veste / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitesse/teamcenter.shtml
Vitesse
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
3-4-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
Vitesse logo
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

Vitesse

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
760118
2
AjaxAJA
760118
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
14
VitesseVIT
71245
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SC Cambuur
-
-
PSV
01/10
FC Groningen
-
-
AZ
01/10
Ajax
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
01/10
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
FC Volendam
02/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Twente and Vitesse with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Twente and Vitesse news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.