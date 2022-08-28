FC Utrecht - Ajax

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
Stadion Galgenwaard / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
5-3-2
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
12
FC UtrechtUTR
30212
