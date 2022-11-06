FC Utrecht - FC Groningen

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Stadion Galgenwaard / 06.11.2022
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
FC Groningen
Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-3-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

FC Groningen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
7
FC UtrechtUTR
1253418
14
FC GroningenGRO
1233612
