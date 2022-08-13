FC Utrecht - SC Cambuur

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
Stadion Galgenwaard / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-cambuur/teamcenter.shtml
SC Cambuur
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
3-5-2
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-3-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
3-5-2
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

SC Cambuur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
2
FeyenoordFEY
11003
3
PSVPSV
11003
4
AZAZ
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
7
FC UtrechtUTR
10101
15
SC CambuurCAM
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Excelsior
2
0
Vitesse
22'
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
PSV
13/08
FC Emmen
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
13/08
Feyenoord
-
-
sc Heerenveen
13/08

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Utrecht and SC Cambuur with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Utrecht and SC Cambuur news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.