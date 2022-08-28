FC Volendam - FC Twente

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
Kras Stadion / 28.08.2022
FC Volendam
Not started
-
-
FC Twente
Lineups

FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-4-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Volendam

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
14
FC VolendamVOL
20111
