FC Volendam - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
Kras Stadion / 12.11.2022
FC Volendam
Not started
-
-
FC Utrecht
TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
3
AjaxAJA
1392229
4
FC TwenteTWE
1382326
5
AZAZ
1382326
7
FC UtrechtUTR
1363421
18
FC VolendamVOL
131396
Related matches

Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Twente
19:00
FC Emmen
-
-
Ajax
12/11
PSV
-
-
AZ
12/11
NEC
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
13/11

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Volendam and FC Utrecht with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 12 November 2022.

