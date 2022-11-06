FC Volendam - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Kras Stadion / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-volendam/teamcenter.shtml
FC Volendam
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Lineups

FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Recent matches

FC Volendam

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
18
FC VolendamVOL
121386
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Volendam and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Volendam and Feyenoord news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.