Feyenoord - FC Emmen

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
De Kuip / 27.08.2022
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
FC Emmen
Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

FC Emmen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
11
FC EmmenEMM
31114
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and FC Emmen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 August 2022.

