Feyenoord - FC Twente

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
De Kuip / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Volendam
-
-
Ajax
15:30
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Emmen
17:45
NEC
-
-
Excelsior
20:00
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
SC Cambuur
09/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and FC Twente with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Feyenoord and FC Twente news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.