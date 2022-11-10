Feyenoord - SC Cambuur

Eredivisie / Matchday 12
De Kuip / 10.11.2022
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
SC Cambuur
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

SC Cambuur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
AjaxAJA
1392229
3
FeyenoordFEY
1283127
4
FC TwenteTWE
1382326
5
AZAZ
1382326
17
SC CambuurCAM
122288
Related matches

Ajax
1
1
Vitesse
Half-time
AZ
2
1
FC Volendam
FC Twente
3
0
RKC Waalwijk
PSV
3
0
NEC

