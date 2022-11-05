Fortuna Sittard - FC Emmen

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Fortuna Sittard Stadion / 05.11.2022
Fortuna Sittard
Not started
-
-
FC Emmen
Lineups

Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-5-1
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Sittard

FC Emmen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
12
Fortuna SittardFOR
1233612
17
FC EmmenEMM
121477
