Fortuna Sittard - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
Fortuna Sittard Stadion / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-sittard-2/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Sittard
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Sittard

FC Utrecht

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
15
FC UtrechtUTR
40222
18
Fortuna SittardFOR
40040
