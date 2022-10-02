Fortuna Sittard - FC Volendam

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Fortuna Sittard Stadion / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-sittard-2/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Sittard
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-volendam/teamcenter.shtml
FC Volendam
Lineups

Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-4-2
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-2-1-3
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-4-2
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Fortuna Sittard

FC Volendam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
760118
2
AjaxAJA
760118
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
15
FC VolendamVOL
71245
16
Fortuna SittardFOR
71154
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Fortuna Sittard and FC Volendam with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:15 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fortuna Sittard and FC Volendam news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

