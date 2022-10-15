Fortuna Sittard - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 10
Fortuna Sittard Stadion / 15.10.2022
Fortuna Sittard
Not started
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
Lineups

Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Sittard

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
972023
2
AjaxAJA
971122
3
PSVPSV
970221
4
FeyenoordFEY
962120
5
FC TwenteTWE
951316
7
RKC WaalwijkRKC
934213
11
Fortuna SittardFOR
931510
