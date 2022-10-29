Go Ahead Eagles - Excelsior

Eredivisie / Matchday 12
De Adelaarshorst / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/excelsior/teamcenter.shtml
Excelsior
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
Excelsior logo
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

Excelsior

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1180324
3
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
4
AZAZ
1172223
5
FC TwenteTWE
1171322
10
ExcelsiorEXC
1141613
15
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
1124510
