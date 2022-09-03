Go Ahead Eagles - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
De Adelaarshorst / 03.09.2022
Go Ahead Eagles
Not started
-
-
Feyenoord
Lineups

Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-5-1
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
18
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
40040
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

