Go Ahead Eagles - Sparta Rotterdam

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
De Adelaarshorst / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-5-1
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

Sparta Rotterdam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
15
Sparta RotterdamSPA
30121
16
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

NEC
-
-
FC Groningen
19:00
Vitesse
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
27/08
Feyenoord
-
-
FC Emmen
27/08
sc Heerenveen
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
27/08

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Go Ahead Eagles and Sparta Rotterdam with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Go Ahead Eagles and Sparta Rotterdam news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.