Go Ahead Eagles - Vitesse

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
De Adelaarshorst / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitesse/teamcenter.shtml
Vitesse
Lineups

Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-5-1
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
Vitesse logo
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

Vitesse

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
14102232
2
PSVPSV
13100330
3
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
4
FC TwenteTWE
1483327
5
AZAZ
1382326
11
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
1335514
15
VitesseVIT
1333712
