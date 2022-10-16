Ajax - Excelsior

Eredivisie / Matchday 10
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 16.10.2022
Ajax
Not started
-
-
Excelsior
Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
4-5-1
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
Excelsior logo
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

Excelsior

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
1080224
2
AZAZ
1073024
3
AjaxAJA
971122
4
FeyenoordFEY
1063121
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
11
ExcelsiorEXC
931510
