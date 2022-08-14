Ajax - FC Groningen

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

FC Groningen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
2
FeyenoordFEY
11003
3
PSVPSV
11003
4
AZAZ
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
7
FC GroningenGRO
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
PSV
17:45
FC Utrecht
-
-
SC Cambuur
19:00
FC Emmen
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
19:00
Feyenoord
-
-
sc Heerenveen
20:00

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Ajax and FC Groningen with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and FC Groningen news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.