AZ - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 10
AFAS Stadion / 16.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Second half
1
1
47'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
AZ logo
AZ
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord
Scorers
Cards

Statistics

AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
1

Goals

1
49%
Possession
51%
0
Corners
0
2
2
4
2
2
Shots on target
2
2
Shots off target
4

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
1080224
2
AZAZ
1073024
3
AjaxAJA
971122
4
FeyenoordFEY
1063121
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ajax
-
-
Excelsior
19:00
PSV
6
1
FC Utrecht
FC Twente
3
0
FC Groningen
Sparta Rotterdam
2
0
NEC

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between AZ and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest AZ and Feyenoord news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.