FC Emmen - FC Groningen

Eredivisie / Matchday 12
De Oude Meerdijk / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-emmen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Emmen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-5-1
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-5-1
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Emmen

FC Groningen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1180324
3
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
4
AZAZ
1172223
5
FC TwenteTWE
1171322
14
FC GroningenGRO
1132611
17
FC EmmenEMM
111376
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

sc Heerenveen
-
-
FC Utrecht
15:30
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
18:45
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
Excelsior
20:00
PSV
-
-
NEC
30/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Emmen and FC Groningen with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:15 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Emmen and FC Groningen news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.