FC Emmen - FC Volendam

Eredivisie / Matchday 10
De Oude Meerdijk / 14.10.2022
FC Emmen
Not started
-
-
FC Volendam
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
FC Volendam logo
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Emmen

FC Volendam

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
972023
2
AjaxAJA
971122
3
PSVPSV
970221
4
FeyenoordFEY
962120
5
FC TwenteTWE
951316
17
FC EmmenEMM
91265
18
FC VolendamVOL
91265
