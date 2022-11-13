FC Groningen - Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
Euroborg / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-sittard-2/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Sittard
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-3-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-5-1
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Groningen

Fortuna Sittard

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
3
AjaxAJA
1392229
4
FC TwenteTWE
1483327
5
AZAZ
1382326
13
Fortuna SittardFOR
1333712
14
FC GroningenGRO
1333712
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Volendam
-
-
FC Utrecht
15:30
FC Emmen
-
-
Ajax
17:45
PSV
-
-
AZ
20:00
NEC
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
13/11

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Groningen and Fortuna Sittard with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Groningen and Fortuna Sittard news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.