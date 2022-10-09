FC Utrecht - AZ

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
Stadion Galgenwaard / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
8
FC UtrechtUTR
833212
