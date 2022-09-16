FC Utrecht - NEC

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
Stadion Galgenwaard / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

NEC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
8
FC UtrechtUTR
62228
10
NECNEC
61417
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Groningen
17/09
Vitesse
-
-
FC Volendam
17/09
RKC Waalwijk
-
-
SC Cambuur
17/09
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
Excelsior
17/09

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Utrecht and NEC with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 16 September 2022.

Catch the latest FC Utrecht and NEC news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.