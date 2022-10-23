FC Utrecht - Sparta Rotterdam

Eredivisie / Matchday 11
Stadion Galgenwaard / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-3-3
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-3-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-3-3
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

Sparta Rotterdam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1081125
2
PSVPSV
1080224
3
AZAZ
1072123
4
FeyenoordFEY
1172223
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
6
Sparta RotterdamSPA
1052317
10
FC UtrechtUTR
1033412
