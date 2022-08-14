FC Volendam - NEC

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
Kras Stadion / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-volendam/teamcenter.shtml
FC Volendam
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Lineups

FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-4-2
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Volendam logo
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Volendam

NEC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
2
FeyenoordFEY
11003
3
PSVPSV
11003
4
AZAZ
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
7
FC VolendamVOL
10101
14
NECNEC
10010
