Go Ahead Eagles - FC Emmen

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
De Adelaarshorst / 18.09.2022
Go Ahead Eagles
Not started
-
-
FC Emmen
Lineups

Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-5-1
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-5-1
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

FC Emmen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
15
FC EmmenEMM
61144
17
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
61053
Related matches

Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Groningen
15:30
Vitesse
-
-
FC Volendam
17:45
RKC Waalwijk
-
-
SC Cambuur
19:00
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
Excelsior
20:00

