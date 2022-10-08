NEC - Excelsior

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
Goffertstadion / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/excelsior/teamcenter.shtml
Excelsior
Lineups

NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
Excelsior logo
Excelsior jersey
Excelsior
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

NEC

Excelsior

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
10
NECNEC
81619
11
ExcelsiorEXC
83059
