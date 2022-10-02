NEC - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Goffertstadion / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Highlights

NEC
Feyenoord

Statistics

NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
1

Goals

1
43%
Possession
57%
4
Corners
10
4
2
4
8
2
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
4

Lineups

NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
NEC logo
NEC
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
10
NECNEC
81619
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between NEC and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 2 October 2022.

