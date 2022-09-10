NEC - Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie / Matchday 6
Goffertstadion / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-sittard-2/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Sittard
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

NEC

Fortuna Sittard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
550015
2
FeyenoordFEY
541013
3
AZAZ
541013
4
PSVPSV
540112
5
FC TwenteTWE
540112
9
NECNEC
51316
18
Fortuna SittardFOR
50050
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Volendam
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
19:00
Ajax
-
-
sc Heerenveen
10/09
Excelsior
-
-
FC Emmen
10/09
FC Utrecht
-
-
Vitesse
11/09

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between NEC and Fortuna Sittard with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest NEC and Fortuna Sittard news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.