NEC - Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie / Matchday 11
Goffertstadion / 23.10.2022
NEC
Not started
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
Lineups

NEC jersey
NEC
5-3-2
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

NEC

Go Ahead Eagles

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1081125
2
PSVPSV
1080224
3
FeyenoordFEY
1072123
4
AZAZ
1072123
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
11
NECNEC
1017210
13
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
102359
