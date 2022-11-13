NEC - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
Goffertstadion / 13.11.2022
NEC
Not started
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
Lineups

NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-4-1
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

NEC

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
3
AjaxAJA
1392229
4
FC TwenteTWE
1483327
5
AZAZ
1382326
9
RKC WaalwijkRKC
1345417
10
NECNEC
1328314
