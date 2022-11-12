PSV - AZ

Eredivisie / Matchday 14
Philips Stadion / 12.11.2022
PSV
Not started
-
-
AZ
Lineups

PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

PSV

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
13100330
2
FeyenoordFEY
1393130
3
AjaxAJA
1392229
4
FC TwenteTWE
1483327
5
AZAZ
1382326
