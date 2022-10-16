PSV - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie / Matchday 10
Philips Stadion / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Completed
6
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Highlights

PSV
FC Utrecht

Statistics

PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
6

Goals

1
53%
Possession
47%
5
Corners
3
3
9
4
2
9
Shots on target
2
3
Shots off target
4

Lineups

PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-5-1
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-5-1
PSV logo
PSV
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht
Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    PSVPSV
    		1080224
    2
    AZAZ
    		1073024
    3
    AjaxAJA
    		971122
    4
    FeyenoordFEY
    		1063121
    5
    FC TwenteTWE
    		1061319
    9
    FC UtrechtUTR
    		1033412
